Government supports agriculture sector during pandemic

The province is providing assistance to the agriculture sector to help keep it strong during COVID-19.

A release states the assistance includes a new COVID-19 Response and Mitigation Program that will help food producers with the costs of extra health requirements due to the pandemic.

The fund will also assist in getting crops to market, fund projects aimed at competitiveness, productivity and profitability, as well as supporting abattoir efficiency and development.

The assistance is being provided in partnership with the federal government.

In addition, Nova Scotia and Ottawa have agreed to increase the 2020 AgriSatbility interim benefit payment percentage from 50 per cent to 75 per cent for producers.

A 10% discount on producers' share of Agriinsurance premiums is also being provided.