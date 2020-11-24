Government testing asymptomatic bar staff, patrons in HRM

Public Health says anyone who works in or went to a bar in the Halifax Regional Municipality (HRM) in the past two weeks should get tested for COVID-19 even if they are asymptomatic.

The testing strategy applies to all bars and restaurants open after 10:00 p.m. and serving alcohol in HRM, except for areas east of Porters Lake, and the Enfield and Mount Uniacke areas of both HRM and Hants County.

Government says anyone who gets tested through this process do not have to self-isolate while they wait for their results, as long as they remain asymptomatic.

Testing will be available by appointment only until Monday November 30th.