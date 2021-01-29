Government to add 236 long-term care beds, renovate or replace facilities in Nova Scotia

The provincial government is adding 236 long-term care beds in the Central Zone and has earmakred seven facilities for renovation or replacement under the new Long-term Care Infrastructure Plan.

Officials say 44 of the new beds are destined for a new building at Northwood in Halifax, while the other 192 will be distributed via the tender process.

Government says The Birches (Musquodoboit Harbour), Shoreham Village (Chester), Mountain Lea Lodge (Bridgetown), Grand View Manor (Berwick), R.C. MacGillivray Guest Home (Sydney) and Foyer Pere Fiset (Chéticamp) have also been identified for renovation or replacement based on their condition and best practices in infection prevention and control.

The first project should be completed by 2024-25.