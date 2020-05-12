Government to help fund environmental clean-up at Northern Pulp site

The provincial government is providing Paper Excellence up to $10 million as part of the work to hibernate the Northern Pulp mill.

The funding will pay for the removal of the leachate, decommission the pipes, ditches, and settling and aeration basins on the site.

The company has estimated the total shutdown process will cost about $20 million and is expected to be completed by June 30th, 2021.

Government owns the pipe that runs from the mill to Boat Harbour.

Premier Stephen McNeil says, "We are committed to seeing the clean-up is done right, and through the funding agreement, we will hold the company accountable to make sure it does."

Government says the company's work plan is in line with orders from the Minister of Environment and needs to be complete before Nova Scotia Lands can remediate Boat Harbour in 2021.