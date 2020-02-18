Grade realignment in Truro, Bible Hill-area schools due to increased pre-primary access

The Chignecto-Central Regional Centre for Education (CCRCE) says greater access to pre-primary for the 2020-21 school year is forcing grade realignment within the Town of Truro and Bible Hill schools.

In a notice to parents and guardians, Regional Executive Director Gary Adams says students within the five local facilities will move to their next school a year earlier, with the school to school path remaining the same.

Effective in September, Truro Elementary will become a Pre-Primary to Grade 4 school, Truro Junior High will be Grade 5 to 8, Harmony Heights will be Pre-Primary to Grade 4, Redcliff Middle School will remain Grade 5 to 7, while CEC will welcome Grade 9 students from Truro Junior High only.

Adams says they acknowledge that is a significant change for the communities and will be meeting with various stakeholders.

Within the next two weeks, Adams says CCRCE will meet with each schools' School Advisory Council.

He says they'll also be creating a Community Liaison Committee (CLC) within the Town of Truro and another for Harmony Heights Elementary and Redcliff Middle School "that will serve as an ongoing forum for open dialogue to discuss curriculum, operational and student support considerations."

The first CLC meeting is expected to take place in early March, and minutes will be recorded and shared on a designated location on the CCRCE website.

The provincial government announced last week that every four-year-old in Nova Scotia will have access to pre-primary this fall, investing $17.5 million to complete the expansion of the pre-primary program to the 48 remaining school communities that didn't have it.