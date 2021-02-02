Greenfield man charged with accessing child pornography

A 57-year-old man from Greenfield is facing child pornography and weapons offences.

The RCMP's Provincial Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) Unit searched two locations, a home in Greenfield and a business in Bridgewater, on January 28th.

Investigators seized electronic devices and a prohibited firearm.

Vernon Bent was arrested and has been charged with accessing child pornography, unsafe storage of a firearm, unauthorized possession of a firearm, and possession of a prohibited firearm with ammunition.

Bent was released on conditions and is scheduled to appear in Bridgewater Provincial Court on March 3rd.

ICE was assisted in the searches by the Nova Scotia RCMP's Digital Forensic Services Unit, Special Tactical Operations, Lunenburg and Queens County District RCMP members as well as members of Bridgewater Police Services.