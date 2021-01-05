Ground search suspended for young Nova Scotia man reported missing on New Year's Day

A ground search has been suspended for a young Nova Scotia man reported missing on New Year's Day.

The RCMP in Yarmouth issued a statement Tuesday asking for the public's help in finding Zachery Lefave of Hebron, N.S., who was last seen walking on Highway 334 in Plymouth on Jan. 1 at around 12:30 a.m.

Lefave, whose 21st birthday was on Sunday, is described as 5-foot-9, 175 pounds and has brown hair, brown facial hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing a hat, a plaid shirt and shorts.

RCMP Sgt. Andrew Joyce issued a statement Tuesday saying volunteer searchers from Yarmouth, Clare and Barrington conducted extensive searches in the province's southwestern corner.

Police say there is no indication that Lafave met with foul play.