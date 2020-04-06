Group asks governments to help house female inmates in community during pandemic

An advocacy group is urging governments to help it add housing to let female inmates leave jails before the COVID-19 pandemic moves into Atlantic institutions.

The executive director of the Elizabeth Fry Society of Mainland Nova Scotia is asking Correctional Service Canada for daily funding to help rapidly set up housing.

Emma Halpern says in a letter sent to the federal government that a four-bedroom house in Dartmouth is already available for women exiting federal or provincial institutions in the province.

The organization has said it's crucial for non-violent offenders to be shifted to the community during the pandemic.

That would create more space in jails for social distancing and decrease inmates' chances of contracting the illness.

Correctional Service Canada wasn't immediately available for comment, but said in a recent statement that all institutions in the region are "assessing operational decisions around schedules and activities on a regular basis."