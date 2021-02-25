Halfax police investigate Bedford home invasion, abduction

Halifax Regional Police are investigating a home invasion and abduction that sent a person to hospital with a gunshot wound.

Officers responded to Glen Moir Drive in Bedford around 11:30 p.m. yesterday.

Police say they learned the victim had been abducted by suspects who stole the victim's vehicle to flee.

Multiple police units attended the area, but the suspects were not located.

The 42-year-old victim was later found and transported to hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.