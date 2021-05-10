Halifax airport CEO hopes for more on-site COVID testing ‘sooner rather than later’

The chief executive of Atlantic Canada's largest airport is hoping for COVID-19 testing for arriving passengers "sooner rather than later."

Joyce Carter of the Halifax International Airport Authority says rapid, on-site testing could be an added measure to combat Nova Scotia's third wave of the pandemic.

The authority first proposed the testing system for all incoming passengers at Stanfield International Airport in January.

But to date the testing system at the airport has been solely for temporary foreign workers.

The province says it's been in talks with the airport, and a spokesperson notes that all rotational workers are already required to strictly quarantine for two weeks and to take tests.

Tory Opposition Leader Tim Houston says the province should allocate some of the roughly 700,000 rapid tests it's been allocated for use at the airport.

He's been calling for this step for over a month.