Halifax building named after the construction crane that fell on it during storm

An apartment building in downtown Halifax that was under construction when a crane fell on it during post-tropical storm Dorian has been renamed after the disaster that made it famous.

Seymour Trihopoylos, one of the owners of the building that was to be called The Olympus, said today the building will instead be known as The Crane on South Park in recognition of the Sept. 7, 2019 collapse.

He says he, his father, mother, sister and brother-in-law, the owners of Olympus Property Management Inc., have concluded the building would forever be remembered for what became a defining image of the fierce storm.

The 52-year-old developer said to attempt a different name would be futile, as it will "always be the building the crane collapsed on."

The residential tower's construction was delayed by more than a year after the crane from a construction site next door fell and damaged it.

However, units are now being listed for lease beginning May 1, at prices that range between $1,895 to $2,025 per month for a one-bedroom apartment and $2,595 to $2,845 for a two-bedroom apartment.