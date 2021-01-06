Halifax bus, Walmart, three flights flagged for possible COVID-19 exposure

A Metro Transit bus and Walmart in Halifax, as well as three flights, have been flagged for potential COVID-19 exposure by Public Health.

The bus in question is Route 9 from Greystone to Downtown late on December 21st and 28th, while anyone who visited or worked at the Walmart in Bayer's Lake from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. on Saturday is asked to book a test online.

The first flight named by Public Health is Air Canada flight 7560 from Montreal to Halifax from 7:06 p.m. to 9:34 p.m. on December 27th.

Passengers in rows 19-25 seats C, D, and F are asked to continue to self-isolate and immediately book a COVID-19 test online, regardless of whether or not they have COVID-19 symptoms.

The other two flights were from Toronto to Halifax.

Passengers in rows 34-40, seats A-D, on Air Canada flight 614 from 2:40 p.m. to 5:32 p.m. on Saturday are given the same advice, as are those in rows 19-24, seats A-D, on WestJet flight 248 from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Sunday.