Halifax constables given suspended sentences and probation for 2016 inmate death

Two special constables with the Halifax police force have been handed suspended sentences with three years of probation in the June 2016 suffocation death of an inmate at the police lockup.



A jury found Daniel Fraser and Cheryl Gardner guilty of criminal negligence last November in the jail cell death of Corey Rogers.



In today's oral ruling, Nova Scotia Supreme Court Justice Kevin Coady said the goals of denunciation and general deterrence can be met without incarceration in this case.



Both will also be required to complete 200 hours of community service within 18 months of the judge's decision.



Rogers died of suffocation while lying in a cell with a spit hood covering his mouth as he appeared to be vomiting.



The Crown had asked for two-year prison sentences, while both defence lawyers had countered with suspended sentences with conditions.