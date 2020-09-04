Halifax homicide added to Rewards for Major Unsolved Crimes Program

The Department of Justice has added the homicide of Jason Andrew Smith to the Rewards for Major Unsolved Crimes Program in Nova Scotia.

A release states 911 received a call on December 15, 2019 that indicated a person with gunshot wounds was being taken to the Dartmouth General Hospital.

That person, later identified as 45-year-old Jason Andrew Smith, would succumb to his injuries in hospital the following day.

Police believe Smith met with foul play, and there are people who have information that could result in arrests and possible charges.

Government is offering a reward of up to $150,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible for the homicide of Jason Andrew Smith.

Anyone with information on this crime should call the Rewards for Major Unsolved Crimes Program at 1-888-710-9090.

Those who come forward must provide their name and contact information and may be called to testify in court.

Information on this crime can also be provided anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).