Halifax ICU patients may face transfers to other hospitals: doctor

Nova Scotia's top COVID-19 critical care doctor says Halifax patients in intensive care may face transfers around the province in coming weeks.



But Dr. Tony O'Leary says that will depend on whether the population manages to "flatten the curve'' of the disease's spread.



As of Monday, Nova Scotia was approaching 1,000 active COVID-19 cases, and models predict about three per cent of the total may eventually require intensive care.

O'Leary says if models prove correct, this will put pressure on critical care units in Halifax, but he predicts they can handle the surge.

The physician says the city's system has capacity for about 44 intensive care beds.

However, he says his teams are bracing for a doubling or tripling of the city's current level of seven COVID-19 patients in intensive care to between 20 to 25 patients in the week ahead.