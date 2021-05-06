Halifax man charged for speeding, travelling outside his municipality

A 32-year-old Halifax man has been charged for travelling outside his municipality and speeding in Pictou County.

New Glasgow Regional Police say the vehicle was speeding through a construction zone on the Trenton Connector Road yesterday morning.

Police say in a release that the driver was travelling from Halifax to New Brunswick and went to Trenton for non-essential business.

Constable Ken Macdonald says people who don't follow directives under the Nova Scotia Health Protection and Emergency Management Acts can face fines and are putting other Nova Scotians at health at risk.