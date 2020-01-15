Halifax man charged in 20 break and enters into laundry rooms

A 40-year-old Halifax man has been charged in connection with 20 break and enters into apartment building laundry rooms over the past two months in Halifax.

The incidents took place in the Clayton Park and Fairview areas, and investigators determined one person was responsible.

Glen Russell Harnish was arrested yesterday afternoon in the 0-100 block of the Bedford Highway.

He's charged with 20 counts of break and enter, 21 counts of possession of break-in instruments, and 37 counts of breaching a court order.

Harnish is due to appear in Halifax provincial court today.