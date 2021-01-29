Halifax man charged with multiple firearms offences

A 31-year-old Halifax man has been arrested as a result of an investigation by the RCMP Federal Serious and Organized Crime Unit.

The Mounties say information came forward that Leonidas George Kapsalis was planning to illegally buy a restricted firearm, over capacity magazines, and ammunition.

He was taken into custody on Wednesday and has been charged with:

Attempted Possession of a Firearm while Unauthorized

Possession of a Prohibited Device

Attempted Possession of a Firearm Knowing its Possession is Unauthorized

Attempted Possession of a Restricted Firearm with Ammunition

Attempting to Import a Restricted Firearm

Failure to Comply with a Condition of a Recognizance

The RCMP say that Kapsalis appeared in Dartmouth Provincial Court yesterday.