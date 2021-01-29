iHeartRadio
-4°C
Instagram
90200
Sms*

Halifax man charged with multiple firearms offences

rcmp

A 31-year-old Halifax man has been arrested as a result of an investigation by the RCMP Federal Serious and Organized Crime Unit.

The Mounties say information came forward that Leonidas George Kapsalis was planning to illegally buy a restricted firearm, over capacity magazines, and ammunition.

He was taken into custody on Wednesday and has been charged with:

  • Attempted Possession of a Firearm while Unauthorized
  • Possession of a Prohibited Device
  • Attempted Possession of a Firearm Knowing its Possession is Unauthorized
  • Attempted Possession of a Restricted Firearm with Ammunition
  • Attempting to Import a Restricted Firearm
  • Failure to Comply with a Condition of a Recognizance

The RCMP say that Kapsalis appeared in Dartmouth Provincial Court yesterday.

Contests