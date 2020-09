A 28-year-old man has been charged with sexual assault after an incident at a residence on Tower Road in Halifax earlier this month.

Police received a report on September 7th that a man had sexually assaulted a woman he knew two days earlier.

Arshjot Buttar of Halifax was arrested on September 9th.

He's scheduled to appear in court on December 2nd to face one count each of sexual assault, choking to overcome resistance, and assault.