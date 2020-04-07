Halifax man charged with stunting, impaired driving in Colchester County.

A 29-year-old man from Halifax is charged with stunting, flight from police, and impaired driving.

An officer with Colchester District RCMP clocked a vehicle at 161 km/hr on Highway 102 around 2 a.m. on Sunday.

The RCMP say the driver accelerated to 178 km/hr and turned off the vehicle's lights when passing the police vehicle.

The suspect vehicle took Exit 12 for Brookfield and was located by police in a nearby driveway.

Police say the man failed a roadside screening test and was taken to the detachment for additional testing, where his blood alcohol level was found to be over the legal limit.

He will appear in Truro Provincial Court at a later date.