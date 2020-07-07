Halifax man charged with vehicle theft, drug trafficking in Shelburne

Police say a 39-year-old Halifax man is facing vehicle theft and drug trafficking charges after a traffic stop on Highway 103 last week.

Officers from the Barrington and Shelburne Detachments stopped the vehicle for travelling at 165 km/h and determined the vehicle was reported stolen from Hants County.

RCMP say the driver was arrested and was found to be in possession of a "significant" amount of cocaine.

A release states 39-year-old Ian Huskins of Halifax appeared in court in Shelburne on Friday July 3 and was remanded into custody after being charged with the following:

- possession of a stolen vehicle;

- possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking;

- fail to comply with release conditions (3 counts);

Police say Huskins is also charged with multiple offences under Nova Scotia provincial acts for stunting, operating a motor vehicle without a driver's licence and illegal possession of liquor.

He is due back in court on Wednesday.