Halifax man charged with vehicle theft, drug trafficking in Shelburne
Police say a 39-year-old Halifax man is facing vehicle theft and drug trafficking charges after a traffic stop on Highway 103 last week.
Officers from the Barrington and Shelburne Detachments stopped the vehicle for travelling at 165 km/h and determined the vehicle was reported stolen from Hants County.
RCMP say the driver was arrested and was found to be in possession of a "significant" amount of cocaine.
A release states 39-year-old Ian Huskins of Halifax appeared in court in Shelburne on Friday July 3 and was remanded into custody after being charged with the following:
- possession of a stolen vehicle;
- possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking;
- fail to comply with release conditions (3 counts);
Police say Huskins is also charged with multiple offences under Nova Scotia provincial acts for stunting, operating a motor vehicle without a driver's licence and illegal possession of liquor.
He is due back in court on Wednesday.