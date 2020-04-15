Halifax man dies in Shelburne County boating accident: RCMP
The RCMP say a 28-year-old man from Halifax has died in a boating accident in Shelburne County.
Police were called to assist the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre (JRCC) at 7:43 p.m. last night after a call regarding a missing boater.
The victim went out in a kayak at 5:30 p.m. and was reported missing when he didn't return as expected.
A local fishing crew helped locate the man and his kayak.
JRCC recovered the body and he received further medical assistance in Yarmouth, but was pronounced dead around 11:30 p.m.