Halifax man faces first-degree murder charge, two counts of attempted murder

Halifax police say a 39-year-old man faces a first-degree murder charge in the death of a 40-year-old man in early July.

Police say they arrested Ian Matthew Huskins on Monday at Halifax Provincial Court.

In addition to the murder charge, police say Huskins faces two counts of attempted murder.

Officers responded to a report of shots fired on Cork Street on July 1.

Upon arrival, police say they found the body of 40-year-old Trevor Charles Miller inside a home.

The medical examiner later ruled his death a homicide.

Police say they found a man with gunshot wounds outside the home and a woman inside the residence who was injured.