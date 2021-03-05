Halifax man facing charges after Fall River home invasion

A 47-year old Halifax man is facing 12 charges after a home invasion in Fall River on Tuesday.

Officers responded at 8:25 p.m. to a report of an assault with a weapon at a home on Fall River Road and arrested a suspect who was being restrained by the occupants of the home.

Investigators say three people were in the home when two males forced their way in through the back door and two occupants were assaulted while the third fled the home to call for help.

Police say one of the suspects, who is described as a black man, took off, possibly in a grey car.

The two assaulted occupants of the home and the arrested suspect were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

RCMP say 47-year-old Brian Francis Cruickshanks is facing charges that include two counts of assault with a weapon, assault causing bodily harm and weapons offences.

He was remanded into custody and was scheduled to appear in court Friday morning.