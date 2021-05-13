Halifax man fined in Cape Breton for traveling outside his municipality

A Halifax man was charged under the Health Protection Act in Cape Breton on Monday.

Officers conducted a traffic stop at around 6:30 p.m. on a vehicle that was speeding on the Cabot Trail in St. Joseph Du Moine.

Police learned the driver was from Halifax and was traveling to Cape Breton to hike the Skyline Trail.

RCMP say the man was fined $2,422 for non-essential travel outside of the municipality where he primarily resides.