Halifax man loses appeal in Truro police officer strangling

Christopher Garnier has lost his appeal of his conviction for strangling an off-duty police officer.

The Halifax man was originally sentenced to 13-and-a-half years in jail before being eligible for parole by the Nova Scotia Supreme Court Justice last year.

The Court of Appeal ruled Thursday that the trial judge gave a correct charge to the jury in the trial, though he slightly reduced the sentence to take into account time served on remand.

Garnier was found guilty in December 2017 of killing 36-year-old Catherine Campbell, a Truro officer who was off duty at the time of their encounter on September 11th, 2015.