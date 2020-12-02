Halifax Police charge 12 in dock gathering Tuesday

Halifax Regional Police say 12 people have been charged for violating the Health Protection Act.

Officers responded at 10:30 p.m. to a public pathway at the end of 6406 Oakland Road in Halifax after someone called about a group gathered on a dock.

Police say when they arrived, they found 12-5 people on a small dock on the water that were in violation of Public Health Act restrictions that took effect on November 26th.

These restrictions limit public gatherings to a maximum of five people.

Halifax Regional Police say they charged 12 people at the scene with failing to comply with the regulations of the Health Protection Act.

If convicted, each will face a fine of $1,000.00.