Halifax Police charge man for drug trafficking

Halifax Regional Police have charged a man for drug trafficking after an arrest was made Wednesday in Halifax.

A release says a vehicle was stopped at approximately 5:00 p.m. in the 6700 block of Bayers Road in relation to an investigation.

Police say the driver and passenger were arrested and hydromorphone pills and cash were seized.

A release states a 26-year-old man from Bridgewater has been charged with Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking and is scheduled to appear in court at a later date to face the charges.

Police say the passenger was released without charge.

Anyone with information about illegal drug activity is encouraged to call police or send an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).