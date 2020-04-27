Halifax police continue to investigate 2017 murder of Lori Katherine Jollimore

Halifax Regional Police are continuing to ask for information into the murder of Lori Katherine Jollimore in Dartmouth.

Today marks the third anniversary of the murder.

Officers located the victim inside a home on Farquharson Street after responded to a sudden death call around 1:09 p.m. on April 27th, 2017.

Investigators say they believe there are people who have information that could help solve this case.

Jollimore's case is part of the Nova Scotia Department of Justice Rewards for Major Unsolved Crimes Program, which offers cash rewards of up to $150,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of person or persons responsible for specified major unsolved crimes.