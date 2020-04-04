Halifax Police continue to investigate the murder of Jean Hilda Myra

The Special Investigation Section of the integrated Criminal Investigation Division continues to investigate the murder of Jean Hilda Myra 30 years later.

A release says officers responded around 10:45 a.m. on April 5, 1990 to the west side of the grain elevators just south of South Bland Street after a citizen discovered a deceased woman under a set of stairs.

Police say the woman was identified as Jean Hilda Myra and her death was deemed a homicide.

The release states Myra was staying at the Halifax YMCA at the time of her death and was last seen leaving a tavern in the south end of Barrington Street around midnight on April 4, 1990.

Investigators believe there are people who have information about Myra's murder and are urging them to do the right thing and come forward with what they know.

Myra's case is part of the Nova Scotia Department of Justice Rewards for Major Unsolved Crimes Program which offers cash rewards of up to $150,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for specified major unsolved crimes.

Callers must contact the Rewards Program at 1-888-710-9090, must provide their name and contact information and may be called to testify in court.

Information can also be provided to Halifax Regional Police by calling 902-490-5016 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).