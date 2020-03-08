Halifax Police investigate bomb threat at the Liquor Dome

Halifax Regional Police say they are investigating a bomb threat at the Liquor Dome Sunday.

In a tweet, police say officers responded to the complex shortly before 1:00 a.m. and evacuated 1,300 patrons and staff from the building.

Halifax Transit busses were brought in as shelter for those who could not leave the area.

The CBC reports a police sniffer dog was brought to the scene shortly before 3:30 a.m. and confirmed the threat was unfounded.

Police say vehicle and pedestrian traffic was blocked on Argyle Street, Carmichael Street, Prince Street and Liquor Street around the nightclub.

The CBC says these streets have re-opened.

Halifax Regional Police are investigation but do not have any information on a potential suspect to release at this time.

Anyone with information on this incident at the Liquor Dome is asked to contact Halifax Regional Police at 902-490-5020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

(With files from the CBC)