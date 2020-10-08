Halifax police investigate hate crime involving anti-Semitic stickers in downtown

Police in Halifax are asking for the public's help in identifying the origin of anti-Semitic stickers that were placed along busy streets in the city's downtown.



Investigators are describing the act as a hate crime.



Halifax Regional Police said today they received a complaint about the stickers on Sept. 9.



They say the stickers were found along South Park Street, Spring Garden Road and Summer Street.



Police did not provide details about the nature of the messages on the stickers.



However, they described a "person of interest'' as a white man in his 60s, approximately five foot six, with a slim build, clean-shaven and wearing a round-brim hat and a brown or tan jacket.