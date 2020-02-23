Halifax police investigating after teen injured during arrest in Bedford

Two Halifax police officers have been placed on administrative duties after a teenage boy was injured during an arrest in Bedford, N.S., on Friday.

A news release says two officers responded to a call at approximately 7:30 p.m. on Friday to assist security at the Sunnyside Mall in Bedford, N.S., during an incident between a male and female youth.

The police force says the 15-year-old boy was injured while being arrested.

The incident has been referred to the Nova Scotia Serious Incident Response Team, which is currently determining whether to investigate.

Halifax Regional Police has launched an internal investigation in the meantime.

It says both officers will be on administrative duties pending the outcome of the investigation.