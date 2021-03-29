Halifax police investigating recording of officer saying something 'unacceptable'

Halifax police have started an internal investigation after a video surfaced on social media late Saturday showing an officer saying something "unacceptable" as he appears to be pointing a weapon at a man with his hands up.

The audio on the 28-second video is poor, but at one point the officer can be heard saying, "I will kill you for a f...ing laugh."

The video, shot from the balcony of a building, shows the suspect walking away from the officer as the two men walk around a pickup in a parking lot.

The officer orders the man to stop, but he doesn't, and at one point the man says, "You're not allowed to shoot me in the back."

At the 19-second mark, the man drops his arms and sprints around an apartment building and out of the lot, as the officer appears to talk on a two-way radio.

Halifax Regional Police Chief Dan Kinsella issued a statement at 9:17 p.m. Saturday saying an officer was involved high-risk situation Friday "involing drugs and weapons offences."