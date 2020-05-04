Halifax police looking for suspect who said he was a regional police officer

Police in Halifax are asking for the public's help as they investigate a report of a man impersonating a police officer.

Halifax Regional Police say they received a complaint Sunday about a suspicious person sitting in a light grey sedan and wearing a black shirt and a black hat with "RCMP-POLICE-GRC" written on it.

When a passerby asked what he was doing there, the man said he was with the regional police and was watching the trails in the area.

The man and the vehicle were gone by the time officers arrived at the scene in the Clayton Park area.

Police say there weren't any regional or RCMP officers in the area at the time.

The sighting was reported two weeks after a gunman disguised as an RCMP officer and driving a replica RCMP cruiser killed 22 people in northern and central Nova Scotia.