Halifax police make arrest after dog mistreated during roadside altercation

Halifax Regional Police say a Dartmouth woman is facing charges stemming from a July 1 roadside dispute in which a dog was allegedly swung around by its leash.

Police say the arrest comes after investigators became aware of social media video of the altercation that showed the alleged mistreatment of a dog by a woman who wasn't the dog's owner.

Officers had responded to a call at around 5:30 p.m. on Windmill Road for an incident that started after two women in one vehicle confronted two in another vehicle about being cut off in a drive-thru line.

Neither side wanted to pursue a criminal complaint, police said, and while there were initial reports of a dog involved, the extent of the alleged mistreatment wasn't clear, and two dogs in one of the vehicles appeared in good health.

Police say they arrested Clarissa Angela Crawley, 27, of Dartmouth, today without incident.

She was scheduled to appear in Dartmouth provincial court on charges of assault with a weapon and wilfully causing unnecessary suffering to an animal.