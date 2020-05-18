Halifax Police, Mounties release latest COVID-19 enforcement stats

Halifax Regional Police and the Nova Scotia RCMP have released their latest round of COVID-19 enforcement statistics on Friday.

In a release, Halifax Regional Police say they have issued seven tickets for violations of the Health Protection Act in the period between May 11th and 15th.

These tickets bring their total to 191 since the provincial State of Emergency was declared on March 22.

The RCMP say they charged two people for offences under the Nova Scotia Health Protection and Emergency Management Acts in the period between May 12th and May 15.

A release states the Mounties have charged 222 people with offences related to the State of Emergency between its declaration on March 22 and May 15.

Unless it is terminated or extended by government, Nova Scotia will remain under a State of Emergency until 12:00 p.m. ADT on Sunday May 31.