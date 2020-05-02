Halifax Police need help identifying suspect

Police are requesting the public's assistance in identifying a suspect in relation to a wallet that was taken in Dartmouth last week.

Halifax Police say a woman called them to say she had left her wallet containing cash and ID in a shopping cart at a store on Wright Avenue on April 20.

The woman told police she had contacted the store but employees couldn't find her wallet.

Video surveillance shows a man walking out of the store with the woman's wallet.

Halifax Regional Police describe the suspect as standing approximately 5'9" tall with a medium build and medium-length light-coloured hair.

He was wearing a plaid jacket, jeans and white sneakers.

Anyone who can identify the man in question, or has any information on the woman's property is asked to call Halifax Regional Police at 902-490-5016 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).