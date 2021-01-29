Halifax police officer, bus driver pull driver from burning car before explosion

A Halifax police officer and a public transit bus driver pulled out the occupant of a burning car early this morning just before the vehicle exploded.

Halifax Regional Police say the driver is in hospital with life-threatening injuries.



They say they received a report around 1 a.m. of a burning vehicle flipped on its roof with a driver trapped inside on Upper Water Street.

The bus driver and the police officer broke a window and extracted the driver moments before the vehicle exploded.

Authorities say the driver was the only person in the vehicle and was taken to hospital after the rescue.

Police believe alcohol and speed were factors in the crash, and impaired driving charges are expected.