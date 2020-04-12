Halifax police officer tests positive for COVID-19

A Halifax police officer has tested COVID-19.

On Saturday afternoon, Halifax Regional Police were advised that one of its members contracted the virus.

Police say the officer who tested positive has not been in the workspace since Sunday. Since that time, all workspaces and vehicles, with which the employee was in contact, have already undergone cleanings as part of HRP's cleaning protocol.

HRP added itis currently working with Public Health on contact-tracing and identifying additional employees who may need testing.

Public Health will determine if any additional notifications are necessary.

(With files from CTV Atlantic's Brandon Young)