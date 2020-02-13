Halifax police say 33-year-old man faces charges in alleged sex assault in 2018

Halifax police say they have charged a 33-year-old man in connection with an alleged sexual assault in 2018.

Police say they initially responded to a report of a sexual assault that had occurred overnight on May 19, 2018 at a location in East Preston, N.S.

They say the alleged victim was 41-years-old at the time.

A man from East Preston was arrested by police Wednesday on Garland Avenue in Dartmouth.

Police say the man faces one count each of sexual assault and forcible confinement.

He was released on conditions and is to appear in Dartmouth provincial court at a later date.