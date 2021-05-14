Halifax police say man faces second-degree murder charge in Dartmouth shooting

Halifax police say a 23-year-old man faces a second-degree murder charge following a shooting incident on the Dartmouth waterfront.

Police say Justin Ronald Adams-Clarke, of Elmsdale, N.S., also faces a charge of possession of a weapon while prohibited in connection with Wednesday evening's incident.

Officers responded to a report of shots fired on Alderney Drive and found a man who had sustained a gunshot wound.

The man was taken to hospital and died a short time later.

Police say an autopsy was conducted Thursday and the death of 22-year-old Tyler Michael Boyd Algee was ruled a homicide.

Two other people arrested following the shooting were released by police, who say the incident wasn't random and they aren't looking for any other suspects.