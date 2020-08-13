Halifax police searching for two suspects after man shot in Dartmouth hotel

Police in Halifax are searching for two suspects after a man was wounded by gunfire inside a hotel in the Dartmouth area early this morning.

Investigators say the 20-year-old victim was shot in the back and is expected to recover.

Officers were dispatched to the Hampton Inn and Suites at the Dartmouth Crossing shopping complex around 12:30 a.m.

Witnesses told police the two suspects arrived at the hotel in a four-door black sedan and were later spotted running across the hotel's parking lot.

The first suspect was described as a Black male with a thin build, shoulder-length hair and wearing a white T-shirt.

The second suspect was described as a Black male with a thin build and wearing a pink hoodie.