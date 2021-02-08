Halifax Regional Police investigate suspicious death of male

Halifax Regional Police say they are investigating a suspicious death case.

They say officers responding to a weapons complaint Sunday evening located the body of a deceased male.

Investigators say the body was found in the hallway of a building in the 600 block of Washmill Lake Drive in Halifax.

The male's identity has not yet been released, nor has the cause of death.

Police meanwhile, are asking anyone with possible information that might aid in their investigation to contact them.

They say in an email statement that their thoughts are with the family of the victim and that a further update will be provided when available.