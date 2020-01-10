Halifax Regional Police need help investigating crash from November

Police are asking for help identifying a vehicle involved in a collision that occurred in Halifax in November.

A release says officers received a report around 8:10 a.m. November 14 of a collision on the MacKay Bridge in Halifax where a metal rear fender had fallen off a transport truck and hit the vehicle behind it.

The truck is described as a Peterbilt, black with chrome accents and two overhead emergency lights.

Halifax Regional Police are asking anyone with information about the truck or the incident to call police at 902-490-5016.

Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).