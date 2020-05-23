Halifax Regional Police officer charged after SIRT investigation

The Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT) says it has laid two charges against a member of the Halifax Regional Police.

SIRT says they were alerted on November 26, 2019 by Halifax Regional Police that one of its officers allegedly pointed his service weapon at a person known to him.

The investigation was initiated that day and concluded Friday with the laying of charges.

In a release, SIRT says Constable Jean-Simon Arseneau is charged with pointing a firearm and carless use of a prohibited weapon in relation to incidents that occurred between September 11, 2016 and November 29, 2016.

Constable Arseneau will appear in court in July.

SIRT is responsible for investigating all serious incidents involving police in Nova Scotia.

A public report summarizing the results of the investigation must be filed within three months of its completion.