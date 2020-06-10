Halifax rejects armoured vehicle purchase for police

Halifax council has voted in favour of rescinding the purchase of a police armoured vehicle and will instead allocate the money to efforts aimed at reducing anti-Black racism.

Coun. Shawn Cleary, who brought the motion forward on Tuesday, says the decision reflects a shift in viewpoints driven in part by the public demonstrations against police racism occurring throughout North America.

His motion shifts $300,000 that would have been used for the purchase to support a variety of anti-Black racism initiatives, with another $89,500 going toward programs for diversity, inclusion and public safety.

The budget committee motion passed with the backing of all but one councillor.

Cleary first attempted to have the contract for the Halifax police refused in a motion last year opposing the militarized, tactical vehicle with a rotating roof hatch, eight gun ports and a powered battering ram.

The Halifax police had argued the vehicle was needed in the city because ``crises happen here'' and it would provide safety for officers in situation such as armed standoffs.

