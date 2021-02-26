Halifax restaurant flagged for potential COVID-19 exposure

Public Health is advising of potential exposure to COVID-19 at 2 Doors Down Food and Wine in Halifax last Saturday.

Anyone who worked at or visited the restaurant on Barrington Street between 7:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. on February 20th should immediately self-isolate and book a COVID-19 test, regardless of whether or not you have symptoms.

Officials say anyone who gets tested because they visited the establishment is required to self-isolate while waiting for their test results, but they will no longer have to isolate if they test negative.

It is anticipated anyone exposed to the virus on the named date and time may develop symptoms up to and including March 6th.