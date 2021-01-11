Halifax restaurant owner fined for not wearing mask

Police have issued a thousand-dollar ticket to the owner of a Halifax-area restaurant for failing to wear a mask.

John Giannakos, the owner of Hellas Family Restaurant in Lower Sackville, says he was charged after complaining about mask-wearing online.

In a Facebook post, he griped about allegations from customers that employees were not following mandatory masking regulations for indoor establishments.

He says he was charged following an interaction with Health Protection Act enforcement officers.