Halifax to review use of word 'Micmac' on street signs and city buildings

City council on Tuesday unanimously endorsed a motion by councillor Sam Austin requiring city staff to review how the word is used and to produce a report.

Austin, who represents the district of Dartmouth Centre, says he believes the term is outdated and his motion was based on recommendations from the city's Cornwallis task force.

The task force was created in 2018 to propose changes to the way Halifax remembers Edward Cornwallis, the British officer accused of practising genocide against the local Indigenous population in the 18th century.

Austin says the debate around the use of Micmac -- which is an anglicized version of the Indigenous word Mi'kmaq -- has been simmering for some time and there should be some discussion about what should be done.

He says one option is to replace anglicized Indigenous words with their original Mi'kmaq names across the city.